Unity vital for peace, development

ONE of Zambia’s greatest endowments is the unity the country has continued to exhibit since Independence.

The country’s founding fathers put country above self to sustain unity, which the country is still thriving on.

First President Kenneth Kaunda coined the famous ‘Óne Zambia, One Nation’ mantra, which has stood the test of time. Apart from the ‘One Zambia, One Nation’ mantra, late Dr Kaunda and his political rivals demonstrated love for country by signing the Choma Declaration, which reverted the country to a one-party state.

It became necessary for the country to revert to a one-party state in 1973 because of the disunity arising from the proliferation of political parties. The nation was slowly degenerating into tribal politics at the time it was busy helping other countries in southern Africa and beyond to get liberated. Tribal politics was dividing the country’s efforts for sustainable development as some political players’ activities were inimical to the interests of the nation. It took dialogue for Dr Kaunda and his political rivals to come to a round-table and agree to take the country forward together. Unity is a cornerstone of peace. Without unity, there can be no peace. It helps build national cohesion, which is key to development. When the country attains unity, then its citizens can engage in collective thinking and agree to disagree on critical national issues without resulting in hate speech, vulgar language and violent activities. With peace and accepting of divergent views, citizens will benefit from participatory and collective community and national development. The essence of unity in any form of organisation is that it is key to propel that organisation to the next level. Be it a family, a company or indeed a nation, unity is of essence. The popular adage, “United We Stand and Divided We Fall” comes to mind.

Zambians may have different views, beliefs, opinions, and the list is endless, but there needs to be a point when they have to work together in unity in order to deal with the challenges they have as well as take advantage of opportunities that may be present. The benefits that come with being united are immeasurable both during troubling times and when times are good. But it is more beneficial to be united when times are bad or when a country is going through troubled times as two or more individuals coming together to solve a problem is better than one. A lack of unity does not breed any sense of ownership or a sense of belongingness but unity does.

It is, therefore, important to tackle the various problems that are there at family, company or national levels as a united front. To leaders in Government, there is nothing wrong with inviting the opposition and Zambians at large to come forth with ideas on how best to navigate the challenges the country is facing and take advantage of opportunities. That is humility and is a sign that government means well for Zambians and want a better Zambia for all. To those in the opposition and Zambians at large, put aside your political affiliations and offer your ideas/solutions rather than politicking or merely finger-pointing. Zambians should always remember that they may be in the opposition today but in a few years’ time, it will be they to governing and their govern will be made easier or difficult based on the seeds that they sowed when they were in opposition. That is why President Hakainde Hichilema is hopeful that the unity shared among Zambians will be carried into every moment.