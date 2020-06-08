United striker Were says champions will go for title

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZESCO United striker Jesse Were says the defending champions are determined to revive their bid for a fourth straight title when football returns after the COVID–19 break.

After starting the season in unmatched form, winning their nine opening games, the Ndola side struggled for form, which saw them drop from top to fifth position at the time the season was suspended in March.

Ahead of the enforced break, Zesco were on a five-match winless run that saw them record four draws and one defeat, a situation which has worked to the favour of neighbours and leaders Forest Rangers.

Forest, who lead the standings on 46 points, four ahead of Zesco, have put together some brilliant form since November 2019, racking up a run of 15 matches in which they suffered just one defeat. Before the suspension of the league, they had claimed no less than 16 points from the last 18 up for