United States investors seek risk-free support

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

A UNITED States Government Development Finance Institution has proposed to enter into partnerships with the private sector using an investment model that will present no debt risk to Zambia.And Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe has urged the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) to establish a fund for supporting entrepreneurship initiatives for women and youths, especially in rural areas.

Presenting a profile of the organisation to Mrs Mwanakatwe yesterday, OPIC president and chief executive Ray Washburne said the corporation has been mandated by the United States Congress to explore investment prospects in countries such as Zambia.