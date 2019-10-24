United, expectant and hoping for better things in every way

Analysis: BENEDICT TEMBO

AFTER prayers last Friday, citizens expect healing, tolerance and engagement.

Citizens expect more respect and protection for the weak by those with power, eg more humane way of dealing with street vendors, a vigorous fight against corrupt practices, etc.

In short, the nation refreshes itself to a new start.

It can no longer be business as usual at Intercity bus terminus, Kulima Tower, Lumumba and Millennium bus stations, Soweto, Bauleni and other trading places.

Zambia has prayed and the country should no longer be the same because citizens fasted, repented and reconciled.