YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Army Commander Paul Mihova has urged the defence and security personnel to work together to effectively safeguard the country’s peace and unity.

Lieutenant General Mihova said the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty cannot be attained if the men and women in uniform work in isolation.

“May I stress that the defence and security of this country cannot be conducted in isolation of any single security institution.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/