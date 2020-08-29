Unique tradition relived in Mwenipoka coronation

STEVEN MPOHA

Kabwe

AFTER being installed as Sub-Chief Mwenipoka, he was given the Namwanga name Wayimbila for, indeed, he had fought for the chiefdom and overcome.

The Mwenipoka chiefdom that Charles Siame had fought for, lies 86 kilometres east of Nakonde District in Muchinga Province.

Since the death of Sub-Chief Moses Mwenisanzo Siame on May 20, 2016 at Nsansamwenje Village in Chief Kafwimbi’s area in Isoka District, the Mwenipoka chiefdom had had no chief.

After four years and nearly three months without a sub-chief, the Namwanga people in the Katyetye chiefdom of Isoka district had reason to celebrate when Mr Siame was crowned as the new chief on August 14 this year at Nzoche.

Nzoche is the headquarters of the Mwenipoka chiefdom and is named after the eighth chief of the Namwanga people in that area.

By being installed as the new sub-chief of the Mwenipoka chiefdom and Mr Siame joins others who have ruled before him and these include Chiwuya, Kandewe, Masiwa, Mpazi, Mulonkwa, Nsalamba, Makunga Sumamuzwa, Nzoche, Mpochelamaka, Kalindawanga and Moses Siame.