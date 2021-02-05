UNIP seeks for peace indaba

LUCY LUMBE

Livingstone

UNITED National Independence Party (UNIP) acting national chairperson Robert Mukengami says the country has to hold a peace and unity indaba to address political intolerance and political violence ahead of the August 12 general elections.

Captain Mukengami said the indaba will help enhance peace and unity among political party leaders and their members before, during and after the general elections.

He said peace, stability and political tolerance are critical factors as the country prepares to hold the polls. CLICK