UNIP-era prostitute slur damages woman’s marriage

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

CALLING a mother-in-law as a prostitute of the UNIP-era is the last thing a daughter-in-law can do, but as a 30-year-old woman of Chaisa township found out in court recently, it was more than just an insult.

Mary Phiri lost her marriage of 13 years when her husband, Abraham Konnie, 33, told the Matero local court that he has lost interest in his wife after she called his mother a prostitute.