UNIP disposal of assets case builds up

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

THE 11 United National Independence Party (UNIP) members who have sued the party’s executive for alleged illegal stay in office, have asked the High Court to join four members as defendants to the case so that they can be cited for contempt.

The plaintiffs want Iqbal Akubat, Otis Njovu, Joshua Lubemba and Andrew Nyambe to be joined to the case as intended defendants so that they can also be answerable to the role they allegedly played in the disposal of party property.

This is in a case Fackson Njovu and 10 other UNIP members have sued their president, Tilyenji Kaunda, and others urging them to stop performing party duties because their mandate has allegedly expired.

Other defendants are UNIP secretary general Alfred Banda and administrative secretary Welfare Mfune.

The plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to restrain Mr Kaunda and others from performing functions of members of the central committee (MCCs) on grounds that their mandate expired in 2005. CLICK TO READ MORE