Unions welcome reuniting of couples

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

SOME unions in the country have welcomed the presidential directive to reunite married civil servants separated due to transfers. However, they have cautioned that the process must be undertaken cautiously to avoid creating shortage of manpower. Recently, President Hakainde Hichilema directed Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa to ensure that guidelines and procedures are set and effected next month to start the process of reuniting civil servants separated from their families due to transfers. And Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) general secretary Henry Sinkala said in an interview that the presidential directive to unite couples is very important. Mr Sinkala, however, said there is need to work out modalities of how the directive will be implemented. "We have called for formation of a public service committee to look into the nature of transfers. If not, we are going to create an artificial shortage of manpower," he said. Secondary School Teachers Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) general secretary Sitibekiso Wamuyuwa said in an interview that there is need to determine how best the directive can be implemented. "If the directive is taken literally where workers are suddenly moved from one area to reunite with their families, there will be