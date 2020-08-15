UNILUS is exploiting parents and sponsors

Dear editor,

I WISH to bring to the attention of the Minister of Higher Education about the conduct of University of Lusaka. Our children did not finish learning for the last semester as schools closed prematurely due to the outbreak of COVID-19, without conducting any online lessons. The university went ahead to conduct exams and demanded for full payment before our children could be allowed to sit for exams despite not learning for the whole semester.

Yesterday, the school sent a notification to the children that they need to pay the 50 percent for the new semester and put a deadline of Tuesday next week! In these stressful COVID times, who puts such unrealistic deadlines?

Plus we have not been told how the school will conduct its online lessons! Why not also give rebates to parents, since there are no face to face lessons, which can go towards buying of bundles? These private institutions need to be regulated. Can the relevant authorities come to our aid, please!

DISAPPOINTED PARENT