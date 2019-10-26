UNESCO certifies Mooba

SAKABILO KALEMBWE, Lusaka

IT IS a spiritual dance that evokes the ancestral spirits of the Lenje, also called Bene Mukuni of Central Province, which has been performed from pre-colonial times.

The Ministry of Arts and Culture put in a lot of work in terms of research and submission to the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for the dance to be listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela last Saturday handed over the certificate of recognition of the Mooba dance on the UNESCO list at the Kulamba Kubwalo traditional ceremony in Chibombo.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/