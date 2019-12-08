Unemployment costs man marital freedom

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A WIFE of Kitwe allegedly banished her unemployed husband from their matrimonial bedroom to win the freedom of speaking to her boyfriend on the phone at night.

Joseph Mwenya was testifying in the case in which his wife, Juliet Mulenga, sued him for divorce on grounds that he is not a supportive husband.

Mwenya complained that all was well between them but that problems in their marriage started after he lost employment