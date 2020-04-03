UNDP unleashes $20 million to combat COVID-19

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a US$20 million coronavirus (COVID-19) rapid response facility aimed at supporting developing countries halt the spread of the pandemic.

The facility will disburse resources through a fast-track mechanism enabling UNDP teams to offer immediate assistance to countries for their national response.

UNDP anticipates a minimum of US$500 million requirement to CLICK TO READ MORE