Business

UNDP unleashes $20 million to combat COVID-19

April 3, 2020
1 Min Read

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka
THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a US$20 million coronavirus (COVID-19) rapid response facility aimed at supporting developing countries halt the spread of the pandemic.
The facility will disburse resources through a fast-track mechanism enabling UNDP teams to offer immediate assistance to countries for their national response.
UNDP anticipates a minimum of US$500 million requirement to CLICK TO READ MORE

Tags

Facebook Feed

Ad1