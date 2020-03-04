Understanding NSTC board

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

NATIONAL Scientific and Technology Council (NSTC) board chairperson Henry Musenge says the launch of the organisation’s 2019-2021 strategic plan and the balanced scorecard is important because it sets out bold and ambitious targets.

“The strategic plan and balanced scorecard have consolidated the aspirations of stakeholders, clients and the council and management to re-engineer and transform the council as seen in its new vision statement “A smart and value-centred technology council,” Dr Musenge says.

The NSTC will in the next three years focus on two areas; to achieve its mission and, ultimately, the vision.

The areas of focus are: science and technology excellence; and operation excellence.

In addition, the strategic plan and the balanced scorecard provide the strategic direction and operational framework for NSTC for the next three years.