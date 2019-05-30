‘Understand maternity leave’

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

GOVERNMENT is saddened that many people have misinterpreted the law on maternity leave and health breaks contained in the recently enacted Employment Code Act number three of 2019.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko has implored human resource practitioners to understand the Act fully and explain it to employers and employees for effective implementation of the new piece of legislation. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/