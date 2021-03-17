Understand Cyber Crime, Security Bill

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZAMBIANS have been urged to take keen interest in the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill and not allow some civil society organisations to mislead them.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga said Zambians should familiarise themselves with contents of the bill so that they are not deceived by people opposing it.

Mr Malupenga said this yesterday when Cyber Hygiene Zambia chairperson Solomon Shakele and the company’s brand ambassador, Thokozile Muwamba, called on him at his office yesterday.

The bill, which passed third reading last week before Parliament adjourned sine die, will be presented to President Edgar Lungu today for possible assent.

Mr Malupenga wondered why some people are alleging that the Cyber Bill was passed to favour some political parties during this