Underpressure cop shoots himself

June 22, 2018
KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka and ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mongu
AFTER working in the police service for more than two decades, an officer at mobile unit operational camp in Sikanze decided to shoot himself dead with an AK47 on Wednesday.Sergeant Charles Mukupa shot himself through the mouth between 05:30 hours and 06:00 hours.
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that before taking his life, Mr Mukupa allegedly assaulted a fellow sergeant in Sikanze Police Camp in Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

