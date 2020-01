NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

GROUND water levels countrywide are at their lowest in 10 years because of reduced rainfall and increased social and economic activities, the Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) has said.

WARMA public relations officer Joshua Kapila said in a statement yesterday that the authority has analysed ground water data from its water-monitoring stations for the 2019/20 rainy season.