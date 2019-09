ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

CONGO 3 (4) ZAMBIA 3 (5)

ZAMBIA yesterday beat Congo-Brazzaville with a swashbuckling performance to qualify for the 2019 Egypt Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Austria-based midfielder Enock Mwepu netted a brace while his Red Bull Salzburg teammate Patson Daka contributed the other goal for Zambia to progress 5-4 on aggregate.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/