MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WITH qualification to the semi-finals achieved after two convincing wins, Zambia are today set to get the third victory when they face hosts Malawi in a Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Championship Group A match in Blantyre.

After scoring 13 goals and allowing none, Zambia have established themselves as favourites to win the tournament.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/