DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 1 UGANDA 1

ZAMBIA coach Kaluba Kangwa yesterday praised his charges’ character after they denied Uganda victory in a Group A opener at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Under-17 Championship at St Francois Xavier Stadium in Port Louis, Mauritius.

Zambia and Uganda have a point apiece, two behind leaders Mauritius, who clobbered Comoros 5-0.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/