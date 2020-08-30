‘Uncle from Solwezi’ breaks marriage

NKOLE MULAMBIA

Ndola

A MARRIED woman of Mushili township in Ndola saved her boyfriend’s phone number as ‘Uncle from Solwezi’, a Kabushi Local Court has heard.

This is barely one year Jenifer Nalondwa, 24, has been married to Chishala Lubinda, 29, according to facts in court.

The matter came to light when Lubinda sued Remmy Nkosi, 42, of Chifubu Township seeking compensation for adultery with his wife.

Lubinda told Kabushi Local Court Magistrate Mildred Namwizye that he married Jenifer in October 2019 and dowry of K300 was paid.