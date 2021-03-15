Unauthorised drug causes kidney failure

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

SOME coronavirus patients using a veterinary drug, ivermectin, believing it cures the disease, are now being found with renal and kidney complications, Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said yesterday.

Such patients are ending up in severe conditions requiring intensive care unit management, according to Dr Chanda.

Recently, the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority advised members of the public against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19 because it has not been approved.

In a statement to update the nation on coronavirus, Dr Chanda said cases of renal and kidney failure are on the increase and attributed to uncontrolled use of ivermectin.

“Of notable concern are continued reports being received of the public’s continued unsafe use of some concoctions and CLICK TO READ MORE