Ultra Green eyes Zesco grid

KALONDE NYATI, NANCY MWAPE

Lusaka

ULTRA Green Corporation Zambia Limited has committed US$216 million to develop solar electricity panels with capacity to generate 200 megawatts (MW).

The firm, which is a subsidiary of Ultra Green Corporation of the United States of America, will construct and install 200MW-capacity solar electricity panels to feed into the Zesco Limited national grid at Pensulo substation in Serenje, Central Province.

Country manager Emmanuel Mwizerwa said in an interview yesterday that the project will go a long way in reducing load-shedding through alternative renewable energy.

“Hydro energy comes with its own challenges and the need for alternative energy cannot be overemphasised. Investing in solar energy will help to alleviate power deficits,” Mr Mwizerwa said.

The project is expected to create 465 jobs and CLICK TO READ MORE