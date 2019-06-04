Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena cancelled

THE Bemba Royal Establishment, also known as Bashilubemba, has announced that the Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony will not take place this year.

Spokesperson for the Bashilubemba James Mulenga disclosed the development to ZANIS in Kasama yesterday.

He said the development is meant to allow for the mourning of Senior Chief Mwamba, who died last November. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/