Ukufutikila: Getting back to basics

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

THE moment Harriet Kaoma gets home these days, her youngest daughter, Jane, usually welcomes her with the same question: “Are we going to cook ourselves under the blanket?”

This is how even children have become acquainted with steam-bathing, popularly known by the Bemba term ukufutikila, an age-old practice used to rejuvenate the body and fend off diseases.

But Ms Kaoma, a secretary in a government ministry, recalls how her children and husband were initially hesitant to join her as she crouched over a steaming pot of herbs while covering herself with a blanket. They said she was exaggerating her fear of COVID-19.

“I was really ridiculed by my own husband and children whenever I asked them to join me in steaming. They only realised its importance when COVID-19 cases started soaring and after it claimed many lives,” says Ms Kaoma.

She has seen Covid-19 up close.

Her friend’s husband succumbed to the disease, which made her realise that the pandemic was real and serious.

Without hesitation, she started steaming herself as a way to prevent the deadly virus, which she says also killed one of