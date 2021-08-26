UK’s gesture timely

THE gesture by the United Kingdom (UK) to provide Zambia £9 million for social and economic sectors is not only commendable but a clear show of confidence in the new government and the country’s democracy.

It also shows that following the peaceful and seamless transition of political authority, the country’s relations with the UK and indeed the international world has further been strengthened.

It is elating that at a time that the country is faced with a lot challenges, the UK has come on board to provide the much-needed financial support.

The support resonates well with the new government’s ambitious agenda to revamp the limping economy and salvage people out of poverty.

Of the £9 million, £2 million will be investment funds for small and medium enterprises to help them grow and cope with coronavirus effects through the local partner Prospero.

Prospero debt facility targets businesses that are facing unprecedented economic challenges as a result of the pandemic.

This is timely help for many businesses that are struggling to survive due to the devastating effects of Covid-19. It is a known fact that COVID-19 has devastated many economies by prematurely closing businesses while many of those that have survived are in ‘comatose’ condition.

There can be no economic growth without viable businesses. For any country to experience significant economic growth, small and medium enterprises in particular play a critical role. Injecting life into these enterprises is key to turning economic wheels and accelerating the development agenda.

It therefore inspires hope that life will be injected back into many businesses that are barely surviving. This builds on the initiative introduced by the previous government of recapitalising businesses affected by the pandemic.

“The two debt funds aimed at supporting Zambian small and medium enterprises to cope with impact of coronavirus were discussed during a meeting with the President,” Minister of Africa James Duddridge said.

According to Mr Duddridge the other £7 million girls funding will be used to build and support expansion of schools which will benefit 70,000.

The £7 million is designed to increase secondary school places and improve provision of quality education. This is expected to be delivered through a partnership among Government, British Council and PEAS (UK schools social enterprise).

“The funding will support 3,800 new school places through building of three new schools and expanding four schools. The schools will be built in areas underserved by secondary schools,” he said.

Education is a critical component in the poverty eradication equation. No country can really develop unless its citizens are educated. Education opens a world of opportunities for people which ideally translate to improved livelihoods.

As Zambia aspires to attain the status of a middle-income class, the need for an educated citizenry cannot be overemphasised. Investment in education is never wasted.

The gesture shown by the UK goes on to show that Zambia is a good global citizen. No country is an island and no country has ever developed exclusively on its resources and efforts.

Every country, even those that are admired as developed countries, leveraged on international relations to develop.

It is good that in his maiden speech, President Hakainde Hichilema stated that his government’s foreign policy will be hinged on economic diplomacy.

This is the way to go. Countries are now working to leverage on international relations to enhance economic growth.

Going by the international goodwill demonstrated towards the current government so far, it is evident that Zambia is headed for better days.

It is expected that more international partners will come on board to help the new government achieve its agenda of revamping the economy and eradicating poverty.

It is therefore hoped that as the international community continues to show good will, Zambians will rise to the occasion to make good use of these opportunities.