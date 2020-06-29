UK to support Govt’s youths job creation

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley has pledged to support Government in its quest to create employment for young people through entrepreneurship.

Mr Wooley says Zambia and the United Kingdom (UK) are working to support job creation by supporting small- and medium-scale entrepreneurs.

The diplomat said this recently when he called on Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo at his office.

Mr Wooley said the UK will work with the Zambian government to address issues affecting both countries.

He said apart from the help to create jobs, that country will assist Zambia in