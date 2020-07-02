News

UK to help Zambia access emergency funds

July 2, 2020
PROFILE: PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu with British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Kerrison Wooley. Mr Wooley was among 15 envoys who presented their letters of credence to President Lungu at State House. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
THE United Kingdom (UK) will engage the international community and other partners to help Zambia move towards a sustainable debt trajectory and access emergency financing support.
British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley said the UK has in the short term focused on four priority areas: health, social protection, nutrition, and macroeconomic debt.
Mr Woolley said this when he met President Edgar Lungu at State House yesterday where they discussed a range of matters relevant to the UK-Zambia relations.
Zambia’s external debt is about US$11 billion.
