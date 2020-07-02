UK to help Zambia access emergency funds

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE United Kingdom (UK) will engage the international community and other partners to help Zambia move towards a sustainable debt trajectory and access emergency financing support.

British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley said the UK has in the short term focused on four priority areas: health, social protection, nutrition, and macroeconomic debt.

Mr Woolley said this when he met President Edgar Lungu at State House yesterday where they discussed a range of matters relevant to the UK-Zambia relations.

Zambia’s external debt is about US$11 billion.

“COVID-19 is a once-in-a-generation threat to the global community and requires countries, governments and CLICK TO READ MORE