UK pledges £9 million

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

TO CONTRIBUTE to the country’s economic recovery process, the United Kingdom (UK) will provide £9 million for social and economic sectors in Zambia.

Of the total amount, £2 million will be invested in small and medium enterprises to help them grow and cope with the adverse effects of coronavirus through Prospero, a local partner.

Prospero debt facility targets businesses facing unprecedented economic challenges as a result of COVID-19.

The £7 million girls education funding will be used to build and support expansion of schools which will benefit 70,000 children.

UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge announced the development during a meeting with