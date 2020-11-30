UK lifts Zambia’s agriculture

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

IN ITS continued support to Zambia, the United Kingdom (UK) will next year prioritise funding to climate change programmes to ensure the country’s agriculture sector is not vulnerable to changing weather patterns.

British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley said: “For the sake of future generations in Zambia, there is need to make 2021 the year of climate action.

He said alongside the UK’s existing work on fostering equitable private sector development, strengthening social cash transfer, improving nutrition, health and education systems, support to climate change will top the list.

In an op-ed availed to the Daily Mail yesterday, Mr Woolley said memories of the 2018/2019 drought and CLICK TO READ MORE