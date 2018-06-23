UK cool with Zambia, says envoy

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet has said some social media outlets are attempting to create an impression that there is friction between the Zambian and British governments.Mr Cochrane-Dyet said in Lusaka yesterday when he met Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji that the relationship between the two governments remains a close and cordial one.

"In the last few days, we have seen an attempt to drive a wedge between the British government and the Zambian government.