CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

WHILE most citizens were merry-making during Independency Day, some doctors at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) celebrated the event by conducting an emergency operation to remove a life-threatening spinal tumour from a 61-year-old farmer.

Had the surgeons not immediately intervened to remove the four-centimetre tumour, the patient risked being paralysed.