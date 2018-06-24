Ugly truth about postpartum depression

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

A MOTHER’S love for her child is an emotion that creates a bond that cannot be easily broken.

Therefore, when people hear of stories of women who harm their children they wonder whether the woman gave birth to the child.

What people may not understand is that some women, after being delivered of a baby suffer from postpartum depression.

Chainama Hills Hospital consultant psychiatrist Tony TsarKov said in an interview that postpartum depression is a mental disorder presented in some women after delivery of a baby.

Dr Tsarkov said the condition is demonstrated by lack of affection, mood swings, sadness, and unco-ordinated cognitive function, lack of attention, low concentration and memory loss.

He said it is difficult for women suffering from this condition to process information quickly and that there is self-negligence as well as that of the child.

Dr Tsarkov said the affected mothers cannot function properly and as a result, the children’s growth and development may be negatively affected as well.

He said maternal mental disorders are treatable and that effective interventions can be delivered even by well-trained non-specialist health providers.

Mary Mwewa (not her real name) a mother of Lusaka said she suffered from postpartum depression and sought treatment from the hospital.

Ms Mwewa said she gave birth to her son at 31 weeks and he was only 1.5 kilogrammes.

“We had to stay in the hospital for a month and when we left we were told to limit visitations to our house. I was sad all the time, I didn’t want to eat or do anything. I felt that my life was over. Added to this was that my husband and I lived in another town far from friends and relatives. I had no one to help me,” she said.

Dr Tsarkov said virtually, all women can develop mental disorders during pregnancy and that this is exacerbated by other health issues such as diabetes, HIV and hypertension.

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) 2018 report on mental health, postpartum depression, a maternal mental health problem, can be present in the first year after delivery.

The WHO reports that poverty, migration, extreme stress, exposure to violence (domestic, sexual and gender-based), emergency and conflict situations, natural disasters, and low social support generally increase risks for specific disorders.

The report goes on to state that worldwide, about 10 percent of pregnant women and 13 percent of women who have just given birth experience a mental disorder, primarily depression.

In developing countries this is even higher, at about 15.6 percent during pregnancy and 19.8 percent after child birth.

Dr Tsarkov said pregnancy should be taken seriously and that expecting mothers should be given support by their partners, husbands, family and the community.

He said between 2016 and 2017 the hospital recorded an increase in the prevalence which was three times higher than the previous years.

Dr Tsarkov said after birth, a mother with depression suffers a lot and may fail to eat adequately, bathe or care for herself.

This was the case of Mary who said she did not wish to do anything and that it was only her husband who supported her and ensured that she had her daily bath by asking people to come to visit her.

Dr Tsarkov adds that the situation can worsen when a mother does not receive support or treatment and that in severe cases, a mother suffering from the condition may even commit suicide.

He said most of the cases that are recorded at Chainama are of women who may have committed infanticide and have been brought for assessment by the police.

“A number of cases have been reviewed at Chainama Hills Hospital forensic department. This is where women who have been arrested for infanticide are examined to determine their mental status,” he said.

According to WHO, the risk of suicide is a consideration, and in psychotic illnesses, the risk of infanticide, though rare, must be taken into consideration.

And Dr Tsarkov said very young infants can be affected and are highly sensitive to the environment and the quality of care, and are likely to be affected by mothers with mental disorders as well.

He said prolonged or severe mental illness hampers the mother-infant attachment, breastfeeding and infant care.

According to WHO, maternal mental health should be integrated into general health care including women’s health, maternal and child health care, reproductive health care and other relevant services.

Dr Tsarkov said there are many cases where primary health givers such as nurses and gynaecologists have identified the symptoms of postpartum depressions but that in some instances the depression goes unnoticed.

He noted that in some instances, women who have been referred to undergo counselling at Chainama Hills Hospital tend to shun the sessions for fear of being stigmatised.

Dr Tsarkov said many women attend counselling only once and do not go back for further analysis.

“You know, there is stigma attached to this hospital and when a client is referred here, they tend to shun counselling sessions. We are here to help them and the public should start to support people who seek help from us,” he said.

Dr Tsarkov said the hospital provides both therapeutic and pharmacological treatment which includes individual, couple, family and group counselling as well as administration of drugs.

He said clients in Lusaka have better access to treatment because of the presence of a specialised hospital such as Chainama Hills Hospital.

Dr Tsarkov said the stigma is both a cultural and social problem as families and spouses do not want to associate themselves with anyone who has mental disorder.

“It does not mean you are weak or a bad mother. It does not mean the pregnancy was a mistake and you are not ready. Husbands should care for their wives and family members should also support the mother,” he said.

It is therefore, imperative that expectant mothers are provided with support and if any symptoms of depression are exhibited they should be reported to medical personnel so that mothers can be helped.