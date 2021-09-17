Ugly deeds at Lands

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

IF MINISTER of Lands and Natural Resources Elijah Muchima thought the task of cleaning up Mulungushi House was going to be easy, then he has been given a reality check. This is going to be a tough battle. He may have done all the right things since returning to the ministry, where he once served as a junior minister during the early days of the Patriotic Front (PF) administration such as addressing the issue of Forest 27, but it looks like he has to brace himself for a long and possibly brutal fight against what he himself has termed as "cartels". A day after directing that all construction works and issuance of permits for Forest 27 should be halted until the investigations that he had earlier ordered regarding the de-gazetting of one of Lusaka's last remaining nature reserves are concluded, he discovered more dirt almost right under his nose. Mr Muchima disclosed yesterday that some unknown people have allegedly tampered with the electronic system at the Ministry of Lands, where they have deleted vital information of high-profile people believed to have illegally acquired land in various