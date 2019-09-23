U17 girls net 15 past Comoros

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

COMOROS 0 ZAMBIA 15

ZAMBIA yesterday produced the second biggest win at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Under-17 Women Championship after thrashing Comoros at St Francois Xavier Stadium in Port Louis, Mauritius.

After South Africa crushed Seychelles 28-0 on Saturday, the junior She-polopolo were motivated to follow suit with coach Kaluba Kangwa describing the game as interesting while his Comoros counterpart Saifdine Issa Ali was disappointed with the heavy defeat.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/