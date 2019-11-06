U-23 takes shape

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE make-up of the under-23 national team in Cairo, Egypt, is nearing completion with the arrival of two foreign-based players, Edward Chilufya and Emmanuel Banda, alongside video analyst Stefan Carevic of Serbia.

Chilufya, whose Swedish side Djurgardens just won the league title, arrived in Cairo on Monday night and Belgium-based Banda of Ostende joined the team in the early hours of yesterday ahead of the team's first game at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament starting this Friday.