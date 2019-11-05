U-23 start acclimatising to Cairo

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE under-23 national team have set base in Cairo ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament set to kick off this Friday.

The team arrived in Egypt on Sunday evening and is accommodated at Novotel Hotel, with coach Beston Chambeshi happy that they will have enough time to acclimatise before the first game against South Africa on Saturday.

"The early arrival is good for the team especially for the foreign players if they can come early so