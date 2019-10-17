U-23 skipper speaks tight defence

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

UNDER-23 national team skipper Solomon Sakala says defenders are working hard to ensure that the junior Chipolopolo have a successful campaign at the 2019 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations.

“We keep on pushing, we train hard and if you see we don’t concede a lot of goals. So obviously we are working on this [being tight],” Sakala said after a training session at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/