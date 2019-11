DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

WHEN the Zambia under-23 national team opens their Group B campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cairo, Egypt, against South Africa tomorrow, they will need no reminding of what a top three place will mean – qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

They will become the first Zambian football team in 32 years to qualify for the Olympics. The Olympics have a special place in Zambia.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/