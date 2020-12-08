U-20 make it two out of two

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZAMBIA remained on course to defend the COSAFA Under–20 title after they beat Comoros 2-0 to continue with their unbeaten run at the competition.

After playing to a 1-0 win in their opening game against Namibia, coach Perry Mutapa called for an improved performance against Comoros and was somewhat satisfied that his boys managed to get more than one goal.

Mutapa rang three changes from the team that played against Namibia with Derrick Bulaya, Prince Mumba and Peter Banda starting ahead of Jimmy Mukeya, Andrew Phiri and Patrick Gondwe, who picked an injury in last Friday’s win.

Zambia wasted no time to take the lead with John Chishimba brilliantly beating Comoros keeper Guarino Kary in the CLICK TO READ MORE