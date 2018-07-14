U-20 face Burundi hurdle

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

UNDER-20 coach Charles Bwale will be fully aware that failure to qualify to the 2019 Niger tournament will be unacceptable.Zambia’s preparations going into today’s final round first leg qualifier against Burundi at Nkoloma Stadium have not wholly inspired confidence.

In-between beating Rwanda 3-1 on aggregate to reach this stage and today, Zambia have been beaten 1-0 by Malawi and held to a 3-all draw by South Africa, both at home.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/