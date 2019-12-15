Sport

U-20 champs receive presidential salute

December 15, 2019
PLAYERS celebrate lifting the COSAFA Under-20 championship, the record-extending 12th. PICTURE: ANGELA NTENTABUNGA

DIANA CHIPEPO, Nkoloma Stadium
Lusaka
SOUTH AFRICA 0 ZAMBIA 3
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday led the tributes for the Under-20 national football team, who convincingly beat defending champions South Africa 3-0 to lift the COSAFA for a record-extending 12th time at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.
Individual brilliance was needed for Zambia to win with Jonathan Munalula netting a brace in yesterday’s final and winger Patrick Gondwe scooping the overall player of the tournament award to earn himself a trial date with Spanish side CD Numancia CLICK TO READ MORE

