U-17 boys, girls draw COSAFA hosts

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Zambia under-17 girls’ team has been drawn in Group A with hosts Mauritius at the inaugural Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Championship with coach Kaluba Kangwa describing the pairing as fair.

And the boys’ team has been drawn with hosts Malawi, South Africa and Botswana in Group A at the COSAFA Under-17 Championship scheduled for October 11 to 20 in Blantyre.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/