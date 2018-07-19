U-17 begin Cosafa title defence

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

AFTER crossing the first hurdle of passing the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) tests, the Zambia under-17 national team players will today begin the defence of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) title with focus against Mozambique at Francois Xavier Stadium in Mauritius.Zambia earned itself a dented reputation of age-cheating in 2016 when the junior Chipolopolo were disqualified from the same tournament after two players, Nicholas Mulilo and Benjamin Phiri, were discovered to be overage.

Coach Osward Mutapa was handed a two-year ban which he is still serving and Kabwe Warriors trainer Tenant Chilumba has since been roped in to drill the team.