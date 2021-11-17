Tycoon eyes Zambia

ETHEL CHANDA , Lusaka

THE Tony Elumelu Foundation, one of Africa’s leading champions of entrepreneurship, is keen in supporting small, ambitious and energetic Zambian businesses to mentor them in realising their potential. The foundation’s objective is to empower men and women across the continent, catalysing economic growth, driving poverty eradication and ensuring job creation. Founder Tony Elumelu, who is also United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group chairperson, says the foundation is ready to support President Hakainde Hichilema’s economic aspirations for Zambia. The Tony Elumelu Foundation has committed US$100 million to support young African entrepreneurs.

"We decided to support your African men and women by giving them US$5,000 non-refundable capital every year, a thousand of them every year, providing a training programme, appointing mentors for them and creating the largest digital platform that connects all of them," Mr Elumelu said at State House yesterday when he called on President Hichilema. Mr Elumelu said he is eager to collaborate with progressive African