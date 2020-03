THELMA BWALYA, Lusaka

AFTER earlier releasing Mutima, Ty2 has followed it up with another single titled My Girl featuring Tiye-P.

The song, which has been out for a week, talks about a man’s proposal and reassurance of his love for a woman.

“[It’s] reassurance of his love for a woman and how much he always wants her to be in his life.

He describes how he believes she also feels for him,” Ty2 explains.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/