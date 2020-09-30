JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka
THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has welcomed the Ndola High Court ruling in which it has convicted and sentenced Sailus Munenga, a truck driver, to two years imprisonment for causing the death of 12 people.
The court has also suspended Munenga’s driving licence for a period of 36 months.
In March this year, Munenga, while driving a Volvo truck on the Ndola-Kabwe road, caused the death of 12 people in a Rosa bus.
‘two-year jail sentence on careless driver welcome’
