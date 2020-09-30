‘two-year jail sentence on careless driver welcome’

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has welcomed the Ndola High Court ruling in which it has convicted and sentenced Sailus Munenga, a truck driver, to two years imprisonment for causing the death of 12 people.

The court has also suspended Munenga’s driving licence for a period of 36 months.

In March this year, Munenga, while driving a Volvo truck on the Ndola-Kabwe road, caused the death of 12 people in a Rosa bus.

The incident happened after he failed to keep to his lane and