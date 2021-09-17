Two terms only – HH

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FOLLOWING some uneasiness expressed by the likes of State Counsel John Sangwa that there is a possibility of him going beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, President Hakainde Hichilema has decided to address the issue: it will not be happening. President Hichilema has assured that the Constitution will be amended to give a clear status on the tenure of office for the head of State. Mr Hichilema said issues that are not clear and may eventually lead to a sitting head of State going for a third term will be amended and the Constitution will be clear and strict that a sitting President should run for two terms only.

The President said this when he met senior citizens from Our Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) led by former Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu and Simon Zukas. “This will be a consultative exercise,” the President said. “We will ask you, the citizens, on what should be contained in the constitution and that we will not CLICK TO READ MORE